The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking Washington and Oregon State contractors for off-range pastures to provide a free-roaming environment and quality care for wild horses removed from Western public lands.

The BLM will award multiple contracts that can accommodate 200 – 5,000 head of wild horses, with a four-year or nine-year renewal option. Bids will be accepted through Friday May 3rd. The area west of the Cascade Mountains Range is excluded.

As of March 1, 2018, the wild horse and burro population on public lands was estimated at 82,000 animals, which is more than triple the number of animals the land can support. To learn more about the wild horse or burro program, visit www.blm.gov/whb

Applicants must register at www.sam.gov to respond to the solicitation. No fee is involved. The solicitation describes what to submit to the BLM and where to send it. To obtain the contract solicitation:

(1) Go to www.fedconnect.net;

(2) Click on “Search Public Opportunities”;

(3) Under Search Criteria, select “Reference Number”;

(4) Enter the solicitation’s reference number “140L0119R0002;

(5) Click Search” and once the solicitation’s information appears, download the information on the right.

A list of frequently asked questions is available at: www.blm.gov/whb.

Again applications are due no later than Friday May 3rd.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.