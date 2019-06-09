Home Tour Tickets Now on Sale

Lake Chelan Hospital Guild B Home Tour is gearing up for another spectacular home tour.

This year’s event has carefully selected four homes that offer unique architecture and design, fantastic views, and sharply appointed interiors. This year’s homes include “On a Whim, Meraki Lodge, French Flair and Italian Villa.” The home tour takes place from 10-4 on Saturday, September 21. Tickets are $25 each and include the Art Show at Larc Hill Vineyard Ranch spotlighting local artwork and hand crafted items. The art show is free of charge.

Proceeds from the event go to support the purchase of needed equipment for the Lake Chelan Community Hospital. This year’s efforts will be given to complete the purchase of a Postpartum Family room at the hospital. You can get tickets at LCHEALTHWELLNESS.COM