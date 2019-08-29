Holiday Traffic This Weekend

The last holiday weekend of the summer typically brings additional traffic, so planning ahead and allowing extra travel time is even more critical as Labor Day approaches. If possible, altering travel to less busy times can improve individual trips and help keep all traffic flowing more freely. Those venturing out this Labor Day weekend can use several WSDOT tools from their website to keep updated throughout the trip.

Barbara LaBoe with the WSDOT.

To ease congestion statewide, WSDOT suspends most state highway construction work during the holiday weekend, starting Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2. This includes Interstate 90 from North Bend to Vantage, but some construction zone detours will remain in place. Traffic is always heavy over Snoqualmie Pass on summer weekends – especially Labor Day – so travelers should allow extra travel time or consider traveling during non-peak times, typically early in the day or later in the evening. Traffic charts and other online tools can be found on the WSDOT’s website.

Traffic volume charts: www.wsdot.wa.gov/travel/times/holidays/labor-day/2019/driver-tips

Mobile app: www.wsdot.wa.gov/Inform/mobile.htm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WSDOT/

Twitter: www.wsdot.wa.gov/Inform/twitter.htm

Online tools: www.wsdot.com/traffic/