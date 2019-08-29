Hikers Found

Authorities say two overdue hikers in the North Cascade mountains have been found.

David James and Marshall “Buster” Cabe left on Aug. 16 and were expected to return Friday.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe says they were located by about 2 p.m. Wednesday. She says 59-year-old James was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. She says about an hour after James was found, ground searchers found 64-year-old Cabe who was flown out and taken home. James told rescuers they had been out of food for five days and he didn’t think he would have survived another 24 hours. The hikers’ families reported them missing Monday.