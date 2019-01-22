CANCELLED-HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TONIGHT THRU WEDNESDAY MORNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued the High Wind Watch. * Winds…West 20 to 40 mph with infrequent gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Gusts in excess of 70 mph likely on exposed ridgetops. * Impacts…Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Some structural damage will be possible. * Locations… Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Waterville, and Mansfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph…or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.