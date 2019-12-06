High School College Credits Now Available

Wenatchee Valley College received accreditation for its College in the High School program from the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships. College in the High School allows students in grades 10, 11 and 12 to earn college credit while still in high school. Holly Bringman, dean of liberal arts and sciences at WVC, said earning accreditation means credits are more likely to be accepted at other colleges and universities. She said the courses also give students a good idea of what to expect when they set foot on a college campus. WVC offers around 20 College In The High School courses in subjects like English, social science, natural science, physical education, humanities and math. Students enrolled in the program receive a tuition discount. Currently, WVC offers the classes at Eastmont, Bridgeport, Mansfield and Lake Roosevelt High Schools, with at least four more coming this fall.