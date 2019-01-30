Hero Nominations

The American Red Cross is inviting nominations from the community for the “Hometown Heroes” among us. If you know of a local individual or organization who has done something courageous or exceptional that deserves recognition, please take the time to nominate them. Nominations will be accepted until February 15, 2019.

Heroes may be professional rescuers, ordinary citizens or local groups/organizations.

Nominees must live in or have performed their heroic act in Grant, Douglas, Chelan or Okanogan County within the last two years. Examples of heroes include someone who has rescued another person from a dangerous situation, individuals or organizations who are addressing an unmet need in our community, or first responders (military, fire, police, etc.) whose actions have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

2018 Hometown Hero’s included Chelan County Sheriff Deputies Will Tuengel and Cole Soreano who rescued a man from a burning housein 2017 on the day after Christmas While responding to a report of house fire in Union Valley Tuengel and Soreano learned a man was trapped inside and broke a window to gain entry and rescue the man.

Also recognized at last years Hometown Hero Celebration was Bridgeport High School Basketball Coach Pat McFadden. In January of 2018 McFadden risked his life to save his fiances son from a house fire. Both suffered serious burns and were transported to Harborview Hospital in Seattle for treatment.

Members of the community are invited and encouraged to submit nominations. Nomination forms are available by calling (509) 663-3907 or contacting natalie.cerna@redcross.org.

Those nominees selected as a Hero award recipient by an independent panel of community leaders will be honored at the annual “Hometown Heroes Celebration” on Thursday, March 28th at the Wenatchee Convention Center.