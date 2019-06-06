HEALTHCARE LICENSE REVOKED

The Washington State Department of Health has revoked the credentials of a Chelan County health care provider.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions including medical doctors, nurses and counselors.

In April 2019 the secretary of health revoked the home care aide credential of Julie Amanda Southey after she admitted stealing controlled substances from an adult client.

The state Department of Social and Health Services determined that Southey financially exploited a vulnerable adult, thus disqualifying her from caring for vulnerable adults, juveniles, and children.

She can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults, nor may she be certified as a home care aide.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website doh.wa.gov The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential and disciplinary actions.

Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to report their complaint.