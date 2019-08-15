Hawkin’s “Listening Tour” Hits the Road in September

Sen. Brad Hawkins has announced the times and locations for his third annual 12th District “listening tour” in early September. Similar to his first two listening tours, Hawkins will visit all four counties in the legislative district with his legislative staff.

This year’s tour builds on previous tours, returning to Leavenworth, Cashmere, Quincy, Wenatchee, Pateros, Twisp, and Chelan, and adding Rock Island, Mansfield, and Mazama.

Hawkins says hosting a listening tour allows him to hear ideas and concerns that can be turned into successful legislative action.

Meetings will be available by appointment at public locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties and are open to individuals, employers, local governments, and community groups. Hawkins noted the 12th District’s location in north central Washington can make it challenging for people to reach the Capitol in Olympia during a legislative session.

Hawkins asks that people email brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or phone his legislative office in Olympia at 360-786-7622 to schedule an appointment. The community stops are not town hall meetings. Because there may not be time available for day-of, unscheduled visits, people are asked to contact Hawkins’ office in advance for an appointment.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Cashmere: Cashmere City Hall (101 Woodring St.), 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Leavenworth: Leavenworth City Hall (700 Highway 2), 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Quincy: Quincy City Hall (104 B St. SW), 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Rock Island: Rock Island City Hall (5 N. Garden Ave.), 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Wenatchee: Confluence Technology Center (285 Technology Center Way #102), 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Mansfield: Mansfield School District Office (491 Road 14 NE), 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pateros: Pateros Sweet River Bakery (203 Pateros Mall), 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Twisp: TwispWorks Executive Board Room (502 S. Glover St.), 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Mazama: Mazama General Store (50 Lost River Road), 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Chelan: Lake Chelan School District Office (309 E. Johnson Ave.), 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Chelan: Community hike starting at Chelan Butte trailhead, 9 a.m.

Hawkins will conclude his district tour Sept. 7 by leading a community hike on Chelan Butte near Chelan, starting at 9 a.m. The Chelan Butte trail provides stunning views of Lake Chelan and the surrounding area. Everyone is invited to participate on the hike and no appointment or RSVP is needed. Those participating in the hike are encouraged to bring sunscreen and water.

(Directions to reach the Chelan Butte trailhead: From U.S. 97, take State Route 150 toward the city of Chelan. Turn left to stay on SR-150 (E. Woodin Road). Turn left on Sanders Street. Turn left onto Farnham Street. Continue onto S. Sanders Street. Turn left onto E. Iowa Avenue. Trailhead parking lot will be on the left.)

Hawkins says “As we’ve done with our previous listening tours, we are wrapping up this year’s tour with a community hike, this time on Chelan Butte,” said Hawkins. “The 12th District is beautiful and known for its outdoor recreation, so it’s fun to experience that together and connect with people in a fun and different way.”