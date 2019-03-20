Harrassment and Arrest

A 27-year-old man in New York State has been arrested and charged with harrassing and threatening school children in Chelan, Wenatchee and possibly elsewhere. The case was first reported by a third party more than a month ago, according to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Patrol Rick Johnson:

Johnson says a onetime detective, North Patrol Deputy Aaron Seabright, used his detective’s experience to track the perpetrator down:

032019 Harrassment and Arrest 2 :21 Q:”images with them”

The suspect was tracked to Colonie, New York – a suburb of Albany, about 30 miles north of New York City. Police there then became involved:

This past Saturday – a month after the initial report – the bust went down:

The man has been arraigned on multiple charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child, possession of a sexual performance by a child, attempted rape, attempted criminal sex act, and two counts of disseminating indecent material to a minor. Deputy Nigel Hunter says kudos need to go to the young girl’s friends who were willing to breach the relationship and report the threat:

Deputy Hunter adds this should serve as a wake-up call to parents about the dangers kids face on social media platforms: