H2A Bill Passes Senate

A bill that would establish a new administrative process for temporary agricultural workers under the state’s H2A program is making its was through the State Legislature. 12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins says the bill, offered by the State Employment Security Department, would make a new process for processing applications, doing field checks, training and outreach. It would also establish a new set of fees for the H2A program. Hawkins said those fees would be too much for smaller farms and orchards:

Hawkins says an amendment to the bill that would scale the process back to an advisory committee, offered by Senator Curtis Keene of Yakima, nearly passed. Hawkins says that amendment may be brought up again on the House side. The bill, Senate Bill 5438, is now in the House Workplace and Labor Standards Committee.