Gun Laws Impose New Bans

New gun regulations took effect in Washington state yesterday. They include a ban on so-called “ghost guns” – undetectable guns made using 3D printers – along with components of a previously instituted law raising the legal purchase age for some guns. A law passed in January raises the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles to 21. Additional clauses that took effect yesterday include enhanced background checks for semi-automatic rifle buyers and a safe gun-storage provision. A gun owner could be charged with community endangerment if a firearm is accessed and used by someone who is not allowed to possess it, such as a child or a felon. Gun-rights advocates have filed a legal challenge against the initiative’s age restriction for semi-automatic rifles.