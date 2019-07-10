Grizzly Meeting in Okanogan Tonight

Government agencies continue to solicit public comments tonight at a public meeting in Okanogan. The US Department of Fish & Wildlife and National Park Service introduced the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Grizzly Bear Restoration and are accepting public comment through October 24th.

Previous meetings with Chelan County Commissioners have provided a near unanimous united voice in saying “no” to the idea.

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay:

With the public comment in hand, Overbay tell’s KOZI the next steps the commissioners intend to take in the matter:

A spirited conversation may be had tonight as strong attendance is expected by both those for and against the idea. Residents of Chelan and Okanogan Counties are encouraged to attend to share their thoughts at the meeting tonight (10/7) which will get underway at 5pm at the Okanogan County Fair Grounds Agriplex located at 175 Rodeo Trail Road in Okanogan.