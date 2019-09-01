Grants Sought for Lake Chelan Pump Station

Chelan County Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa is busy working on obtaining grants from FEMA – the Federal Emergency Management Agency – for upgrading equipment at the Lake Chelan pump stations. Chelan County Commissioner Doug England explains:

England says those grants have a limited time window, and are among the few that are proactive where one has to actually go and buy those type of things. He adds the county is not going it alone on this:

England had a rough estimate on the cost of the pumps of 400-thousand dollars.