[9/5/19] Grants Awarded to Wenatchee and E.Wenatchee

Washington’s U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced housing grants coming to the Wenatchee Valley. The Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program awarded the City of Wenatchee $238,000 and City of East Wenatchee $135,700. Cantwell said the funding will help expand economic opportunities and provide safe and affordable housing and a suitable living environment for low- and moderate-income individuals in the two cities.