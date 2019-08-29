Grant Extended for Migrant Program

The College Assistance Migrant Program at Wenatchee Valley College received a grant to continue its funding for another five years. WVC first received funding to start CAMP in 2009 and is now entering its third five-year grant cycle for the program. CAMP is a federally-funded program designed to provide academic, career and support services, financial assistance, and community and follow-up services to migrant and seasonal farmworkers or members of their immediate families during their first year of college. The program has existed in the U.S. since 1972.

The WVC CAMP program serves about 55 students per year, with over 550 students participating since it started a decade ago. More than 85 percent of CAMP students enroll for a second year at WVC. Of those who graduate each year, more than 70 percent transfer to a four-year university.

[WVC’s CAMP program received letters of support from community partners, including North Central Educational Service District, Chelan County PUD, Apple STEM Network, Wenatchee Learns Connect, GWATA, Columbia Valley Community Health, Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts, WorkSource and the YMCA.]