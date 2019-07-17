Grant County Fire Progress

The Powerline Fire in Grant County is now 65 percent contained at 7,800 acres. Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices remain in effect for homes above Mattawa and firefighters are asking people to stay out of the area. The fire started Sunday afternoon and winds pushed it to the east along the Saddle Mountains just north of Mattawa. Cooler, wetter weather Monday helped local and state crews begin building containment lines, mop up hot spots and suppress one flare up. Ten power poles destroyed by the fire were replaced by Grant County PUD Monday afternoon, getting power back to local irrigation facilities, cell towers and a critical radio repeater used by law enforcement and emergency medical service agencies.

Some resources left yesterday, with more de-mobilized today, leaving two Type 1 Hotshot Crews, one Strike Team and one Dozer to continue mopping up. The state mobilization team will hand control of the fire back to Grant County firefighters today. The crews said they want to thank the community of Mattawa and the Wahluke School District for the support and hospitality shown to fire fighters and support staff during this incident.