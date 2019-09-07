Grant Aids WVC Students

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation Knights Care Fund received a $5,000 grant from the

Women’s Service League of North Central Washington. The Knights Care Fund helps students facing financial crisis, with funds going toward tuition, books, rent, food or other cost-of-living expenses. Each year, nearly 60 percent of the students served by the Knights Care Fund are women, ranging in age from teenagers to in their 50s. On average, the Knights Care Fund provides $15,000 of support to WVC students

each year. However, the Knights Care Fund does not have a consistent, permanent funding

source, said WVC Foundation Executive Director Rachel Evey. Evey said they are grateful for the generous support from the Women’s Service League of NCW so WVC students can continue to receive support when they need it most.