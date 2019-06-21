Goats to Clear Brush

The City of Wenatchee plans to use goats to reduce the risk of wildfires. A Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will fund the rental of goats to clear flammable brush around Wenatchee. Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett says 300 goats will be used for up to 10 days in July to eat fast-burning grass from areas that are hard for people and machines to reach. This is the first time the district has rented the animals from a goat herder in Ephrata. Brett says if the experiment goes well, the goats will return next spring.