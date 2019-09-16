Goat Relocation Completed for 2019

The National Park Service, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and US Forest Service partnered to re-establish and assist in connecting depleted populations of mountain goats in the Washington Cascades while also removing non-native goats from the Olympic Mountains. This year’s operations have wrapped-up. Deborah Kelly with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says 101 mountain goats were successfully translocated this year. Bringing the total to 275 mountain goats that have been translocated from the Olympics to their historic range, the North Cascades, from which the goats were nearly depleted. However, translocating goats does have its difficulties says Kelly.

An additional two-week capture and translocation period is planned for summer 2020.