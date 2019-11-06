Get a “Charge” Out of Petrified Forest

Visitors to Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park can now visit a “trailside museum” before hiking the park’s famed collection of petrified logs — all while charging their electric vehicles.

Park staff recently installed new exhibits inside a historic building at the entrance to the Trees of Stone interpretive trails, which provide access to one of the most diverse fossil forests in North America. The stone building was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression and included housing for a caretaker as well as restrooms and a small display space known as the trailside museum.

State Parks also recently added an Envision Solar EV ARC™ solar-powered electric vehicle charging station at the site. The park and museum are located three miles west of Vantage on the Vantage Highway of I-90. Both are open from 6:30 a.m. to dusk seven days a week.