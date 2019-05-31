Geographic Names

It’s official… well almost official. Saddle Rock is Saddle Rock.

The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names approved four naming proposals this week, including one to rename the popular hiking destination in south Wenatchee.

The proposed name change will officially change “Squaw Saddle” to “Saddle Gap”

and the formerly unnamed rock formation atop of “Saddle Gap” will be named “Saddle Rock.”

The city of Wenatchee already refers to the feature as “Saddle Rock” by signs at an area trailhead, and it is a familiar feature to people in the area.

The proposal to rename Squaw Saddle to Saddle Gap, and to name the rock feature as Saddle Rock, reflects local use and was supported by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Also approved for final consideration were a fix for a geographical error in Grays Harbor County, as well as a naming of a creek in Kitsap County to honor a longtime public employee there.

Two naming proposals in Spokane County up for final consideration were not approved.

Names approved by the committee are forwarded to the Board of Natural Resources for final decision. Names approved by the Board are published in the Washington Administrative Code and forwarded to the United States Board on Geographic Names for federal consideration along with the state’s recommendations.

The seven-member committee of volunteers advises the State Board on Geographic Names, which is authorized by state law to establish the official names for the lakes, mountains, streams, places, towns, and other geographic features. The committee, which meets at least twice a year, is chaired by a representative of Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. The committee includes representatives of Washington State tribes, the State Librarian, and the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, a Washington state tribal representative, and three members from the public appointed by Commissioner Franz.