Gateway Park Opens in East Wenatchee

The City of East Wenatchee, along with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the City’s new Gateway Park yesterday afternoon. The park is located at the corner of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee and was created with the intention of creating an attractive and inviting entrance to the community. The Gateway Project process began with the demolition of the old service station that was located on the property and a public outreach effort was conducted. The majority of the community wanted to see the Gateway converted into an attractive green space and gathering spot for events and other activities. One of the other major goals was for the site to provide a link to the Apple Capital Loop Trail for bicyclists and pedestrians.