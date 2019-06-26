Fuel Mitigation

Chelan County Fire District 1, which encompasses the entire City of Wenatchee, is experimenting with a new fire prevention tool.

That’s Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett.

Goats are being used to help maintain the landscape by grazing at cemeteries, parks, and other green spaces in urban areas from Paris to New York City.

By chomping on overgrown vegetation, the goats clear long grasses, invasive species, and weeds such as puncture vine.

But more and more, goats are being used for fuel mitigation purposes in areas prone to wildfires. And Brett says up to 300 goats will be used in the Wenatchee foothills.

Chief Brett says crews have been canvassing the neighborhood fielding question and obtaining permission for the goats to be on private lands. And if all goes well, Brett says the goats will be back next year.