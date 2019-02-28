Frolicking in the Snow Contest Winner

Our “frolicking in the snow” contest on Facebook was so much fun. We had a hard time choosing from all the great photos, so asked our Facebook followers to decide the winner. Meet our top dog winner “Loki” catching a snowball in mid air. Loki won a $45 grooming certificate from All for Paws and a spot on 2nd cup, tomorrow March 1st at 9:45am. Our 2nd and 3rd place winners won treats from All for Paws. Thanks to all who played.