FRIENDS OF LEAVENWORTH REGROUPS AHEAD OF APPEAL

The Friends of Leavenworth are holding a community meeting this evening to discuss several issues. But first and foremost on the agenda will be the Friends of Leavenworth decision to take the issue of the Leavenworth Adventure Park before the Chelan County Superior Court. A public hearing about the proposed adventure park was held in April and the hearing examiner ruled in mid-May the proposed adventure park could move forward. The Friends of Leavenworth plan an appeal to the court, which they estimate will cost upwards of $20,000. Friends of Leavenworth will also discuss housing, rentals and traffic at tonight’s meeting – 6:30pm at Cascade High School.