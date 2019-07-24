Free Wood Chips…But There is a Catch…

Free shredded wood chips are available at the Chelan County Leavenworth brush drop-off site for application within the Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone. The chipped product was made from brush dropped off at the Leavenworth site by people living in the quarantine area, which covers much of western Chelan County, including Leavenworth, Plain and Lake Wenatchee. The wood chips cannot be transferred out of the quarantine area or used in a pest-free zone. The material is available from 8 to 3 on Fridays at the Leavenworth pit at the intersection of East Leavenworth and Icicle roads. It should be available for about a month. The shredded wood varies from 3 to 7 inches in size. It’s a good source of moisture retention and ground cover for yard plants and garden beds. It can be used to protect plants in the fall when temperatures get cooler, or in compost.

Upper Valley residents need to load and transport the wood chips themselves. The county will provide a loader to help fill large trailers or trucks on this Friday and next Friday.