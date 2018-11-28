Free Snowmobile Safety Class

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club, is offering a free Snowmobile Safety Certification Class to young snowmobilers in December.

The free class is designed for youth ages 12 to 16 but is open to new riders of all ages. The class is scheduled for Saturday, December 8th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club on Chiwawa Loop Road in Leavenworth. Lunch will be provided for the participants by the Lake Wenatchee Rec. Club.

The key to safe snowmobiling lies in the operator’s knowledge, capabilities, limitations and understanding of the machine. It is recommended that snowmobilers be aware of weather and trail conditions and the safety of other winter sports enthusiasts, while respecting wildlife and the environment.

The snowmobile safety course training includes:

Basic snowmobile maintenance.

Survival skills and dealing with emergencies, including avalanche awareness.

The proper clothing and equipment for winter weather.

Hand signals while riding and other basic skills.

Properly preparing for a ride.

Riding skills test.