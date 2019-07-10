FREE Smoke Detectors from Red Cross

National Fire Prevention Week started yesterday and runs through the 12th, and the American Red Cross urges everyone to practice their home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms. Betsy Robertson Communications Program Manager with the Northwest Region of the Red Cross says with cooler temperatures and more folks using heaters and fireplaces, now is a smart time to focus on fire prevention in the home. Fire Prevention Week was started to promote fire safety in the home and the Red Cross wants to help those who lack a vital component to fire safety in their home.

You can contact the Northwest Region of the American Red Cross for free smoke alarms three ways: online or by calling or texting the Red Cross.

Click: GetaSmokeAlarm.org

Call: 206-709-4502 or 833-918-1531

Text: ALARM to 844-811-0100