Free Passes From North Central Regional Library

North Central Regional Library now offers family passes to the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. Passes are available for a two week check-out period from both the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Public Libraries. Each pass provides entry for two adults and any children under age 18 in the household. The Library group said its mission is to connect the people of North Central Washington to vital resources and opportunities that foster individual growth and strengthen communities. In May, they launched a program offering family passes to Ohme Gardens.