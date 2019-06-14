Free Lake Chelan Summer Bus

Just in time for the July 4th weekend, Link Transit will start running a Free shuttle bus from Lakeside Park to Don Morse Park including Slidewaters and Historic Downtown Chelan.

The “Summer Fun Bus” shuttle and will loop into Chelan High School for overflow parking.

The Summer Fun Bus will run every 30-minutes Monday thru Saturday and will connect with Link’s Route 21 to Wenatchee and Manson.

It will begin each day at 9 am at the Link Bus Stop at Johnson and Columbia in downtown Chelan. From there it will travel to Lakeside Park then Don Morse Park and back to Jonson and Columbia.

Along with getting residents and visitors to all the Fun Spots around the lower lake, it is hoped that the Fun Bus can get some traffic off the roads and help alleviate parking problems at area parks.