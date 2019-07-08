Fourtunato GOP Candidate for Governor

Republican State Senator Phil Fortunato has announced his bid for governor. Fortunato will make [made] a formal announcement in Seattle today. He’s the first prominent Republican to announce for the 2020 contest. 65-year-old Fortunato was elected to the Senate in 2017 after serving in the House. He is an outspoken conservative voice both on the Senate floor and at pro-gun rallies.

Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic in eastern Washington’s Ferry County, has also announced a GOP bid for governor. Another Republican candidate, Anton Sakharov, has also filed to raise money for the race.

On the Democratic side, Inslee, who is waging a long-shot bid for president, has not ruled out running for a third term. Awaiting Inslee’s decision are at least three Democrats who have signaled interest: Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and King County Executive Dow Constantine. A Republican has not occupied the governor’s office in more than three decades.