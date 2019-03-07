Found Body Missing Hiker?

Authorities say searchers looking for a missing hiker in the Cascades have located the body of a man, and it’s believed to be the hiker. 56-year-old Aumaraswami “Kumar” Rao was last seen Sunday morning on the Denny Creek Trail near Keekwulee Falls. He had a camera and tripod with him.

Rao was supposed to return by noon Sunday. But when he didn’t return by 4 p.m. his family went to the trail, found his car and reported him missing. A search was launched, but it was called off as dark descended with no sign of Rao. The search resumed Monday morning and the body was located late Monday night.