Foster Creek Conservation District

Are you an agricultural operator in Douglas County? If so, then the Voluntary Stewardship Program involves you! Like many other counties in Washington, Douglas County opted to take this voluntary, watershed scale approach as an alternative to the regulations of the Growth Management Act.

As the lead agency for the Voluntary Stewardship Program, or VSP for short, Foster Creek Conservation District will be hosting a series of community outreach workshops throughout Douglas County in March. Foster Creek staff will be on hand to answer your questions and show you how easy it is to participate in VSP – there’s no sign-up or cost to you. Anyone from the agricultural community is invited to attend to learn how VSP will help eliminate the need for future additional agricultural regulations.

The next meetings are on Friday, March 22nd at the Bridgeport City Hall from 10 – 11:30 am and at the Mansfield Town Bar & Grill from 2 – 3:30 pm. Again, those meetings are on Friday, March 22nd at the Bridgeport City Hall from 10 – 11:30 in the morning and at the Mansfield Town Bar & Grill from 2 – 3:30 in the afternoon.

For more information visit the Foster Creek Conservation District website at www.fostercreekcd.org and click on the Voluntary Stewardship Plan tab under Programs. Or, give Foster Creek staff a call at 509-888-6372.

Foster Creek staff look forward to seeing you at one of these meetings!