Former Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Lemon Passed Away

Former Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Lemon passed away on September 17th after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Chief Lemon enjoyed a career that spanned over 39 years including serving as Chief of Fire District 7 here in Chelan for ten years. Early in his career, he cut his firefighting teeth as a volunteer in Pierce county District #16 which led him to becoming a training and safety officer in King County. He later served as Fire Chief in Maple Valley from 2001 to 2009 before coming to Chelan. Chief Lemon had tremendous dedication and experience, one of the many things Chelan Fire and Rescue will miss most about him. He had recently accepted the position of Fire Chief for North Whidbey Fire and Rescue.

A memorial service is being planned for Chief Lemon, we will keep you posted on KOZI.