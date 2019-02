Forest Service Back After Shutdown

While the folks in Washington are busy trying to avoid another government shutdown,

the folks at the U.S. Forest Service have been busy trying to catch up after last one, which went on for 35 days. Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir says although it took a toll, some important things were able to get done:

So the effects of the shutdown weren’t as severe at the Chelan Ranger District than in other areas.