Flash Floods Hit Wenatchee Hard

A slow moving thunder storm dropped heavy rain throughout North Central Washington yesterday afternoon. The cell caused flash flood warnings for chelan County and the southern portion of Okanogan County. The Wentachee area seemd to receive the brunt of the weather event and flooded roadways across central and western Wenatchee. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld.

The National Weather Service says there is a slight chance of thunderstorm activity this afternoon for North Central Washington.