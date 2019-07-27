Fish Runs Getting Repairs

Migrating fish soon will have access to more than 80 miles of streams in Washington, thanks to $25 million in grants from the Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board. The board will fund more than 50 projects in 20 counties to remove fish passage barriers that block salmon and steelhead from swimming upstream to their spawning areas. The most common barriers to fish passage are culverts – large pipes that carry streams under roads. Culverts can be too high for fish to reach, too small to handle high water flows, or too steep for fish to navigate. Close to $1 million was awarded to Chelan County for two projects. $488,000 will be used to remove two culverts and replace them with structures in Chumstick Creek, a tributary to the Wenatchee River. The county will contribute $86,000 to the project through labor and a federal grant. And $494,000 will go to restoring Mill Creek Fish Passage by removing a fish passage barrier on Mill Creek, a tributary of Peshastin Creek, which feeds into the Wenatchee River. The project will open over two miles of steelhead spawning and rearing habitat by replacing a box culvert with a larger, better-designed culvert.