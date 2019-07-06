Fish for FREE! Without a License!

It’s Free Fishing Weekend in Washington State. That means you can legally fish or gather shellfish without a license tomorrow and Sunday in any waters open to fishing in the state. North Central Washington’s Fishin’ Magician Dave Graybill has some recommendations on where to go in our area.

Anglers will not need a Two Pole Endorsement to fish with two poles in selected waters where two-pole fishing is permitted. Also, no vehicle access pass or Discover Pass will be required during Free Fishing Weekend to park at water-access sites maintained by Washington State Parks or the Fish & Wildlife Department. However you do still need a Discover Pass on DNR lands.