First Day Hikes



Washington State Parks is inviting the public to start the new year off with a First Day Hike on Tuesday, January 1, at nearly 40 state parks across Washington.

“First Day Hikes are a terrific way to ring in the New Year and enjoy the beauty of Washington state parks in the winter,” said Don Hoch, Washington State Parks director. “The First Day Hikes will have something for every fitness level and interest, including guided hikes with rangers, snowshoe treks and even fat bike rides.

January 1 also is the first of 12 Washington State Parks free days taking place in 2019. Park visitors will not need to display the Discover Pass on vehicles to access state parks for the New Year’s Day activities or for other state park visits on free days. However, during the winter, some state parks require a Sno-Park permit.

Local First Day Hikes at Washington State Parks include..

CHELAN COUNTY

Lake Chelan State Park: Hike 2.5 miles along the Little Bear Loop Trail through a ponderosa pine forest. Learn from rangers about the park’s unique position at the convergence of four ecological zones. Meet at 10 a.m.

Lake Wenatchee State Park: Enjoy a guided 2.5-mile snowshoe hike along Lake Wenatchee’s North Lake Loop. Check with park staff for weather forecasts and to book larger groups. Meet at 11 a.m. Sno-park permit required.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Bridgeport State Park: Explore this section of the Columbia River on a 45-minute walk with a park ranger. See evidence of the natural forces that shaped the area and learn what a haystack is before enjoying hot coffee and cocoa and snacks by the campfire. Meet at 1 p.m.

Lincoln Rock State Park: Join a guided, 2-mile history hike that covers the area’s geology, the Rocky Reach Dam and the Rocky Reach Trail. Bring a camera for great shots of the dam and spillways! Meet at 11 a.m.

OKANOGAN COUNTY

Alta Lake State Park: Explore Alta Lake and Goat Mountain on a 2-mile hike. Discuss the geology of this glacially carved valley and the recent fire seasons with a ranger. Stay for hot coffee and cocoa and snacks. Meet at 1 p.m.

Pearrygin Lake State Park: Try your hand at fat biking by bringing your own or renting a bike in Winthrop and heading to Pearrygin Lake! . Those not into biking can do the trail on foot as well. Meet at 10 a.m. Sno-Park permit required. Information about how to obtain a Sno-Park permit is available online at www.parks.state.wa.us

Participants should plan for winter weather and dress appropriately, including wearing sturdy footwear. Snacks and water also are recommended.

First Day Hikes are also posted on State Parks’ online calendar at: www.parks.state.wa.us/calendar

We have also posted local first day hikes on our website www.kozi.com