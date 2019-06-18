First All-Electric School Bus Test Drive

Washington’s first all-electric school bus rolled out yesterday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Gov. Jay Inslee was there, with students, parents and state leaders gathering at the school’s stadium to see the bus debut with Inslee driving laps around the stadium. School district officials say the test drive is part of a pilot program. They say if the bus works well, they’d like to replace all of their diesel buses with the electric alternative. Organizers say the bus features a custom educational dashboard that shows energy savings in real-time. Tacoma Public Utilities is helping to develop an infrastructure that would work if the district transitioned to electric buses. The bus was purchased with $330,000 from TransAlta’s Centralia Coal Transition Grants.