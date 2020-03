Firefighters work to control house fire in Manson Friday morning

Manson firefighters and Chelan Fire & Rescue worked to control a house fire Friday morning in the 1800 block of Totem Pole Road in Manson. Chief Arnold Baker was at the scene and says first responders found a complex situation when they arrived. Listen to Chief Baker tell KOZI about the firefighting efforts, as well as hear plans for the family who safely evacuated from the home.