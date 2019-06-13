FIRE WEATHER WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has elevated an earlier issued Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning.

The Warning remains in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM Thursday for the Northern Columbia Basin and the Central Cascade Valleys due to high wind and low relative humidity.

The affected communities include Chelan, Manson, Entiat, Wenatchee, the Waterville Plateau and Mansfield.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Thursday evening forecast conditions:

* Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity: 13 to 23 percent.

* Impacts: Breezy sustained winds and low relative humidity will promote rapid fire spread of existing fires and any new fire starts.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when a combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme Fire Danger. It is issued when extreme conditions are occurring or are expected to occur within the next 24 hours.

The Red Flag Warning becomes a critical statement for firefighting agencies which will often alter staffing and equipment resources to accommodate the forecast risk.