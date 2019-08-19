Fire that Burned 45,000 Acres in Mop Up

Crews are starting mop-up on the Williams Flats Fire near the Colville Reservation and Lake Roosevelt, the largest wildfire currently burning in the state. It’s now 85 percent contained at nearly 45,000 acres. Fire managers said firefighters are holding containment lines, watching for unburned pockets in the fire perimeter.

About 500 personnel are working the fire that started Aug. 2 by lightning. Steep slopes, limited access and primitive roads conditions have hampered containment efforts over the last two weeks and the fire pumped smoke into much of Eastern Washington earlier this month.

Meanwhile the Devore Creek Fire continues to smolder above Stehekin, still at 450 acres in the Glacier Peak Wilderness. The fire is expected to burn until sustained rain or snow arrives this fall. Until then, local fire personnel will use two remote cameras to actively keep an eye on the Devore Creek Fire and take action as needed, with two National Park Service personnel stationed in the Stehekin Valley.