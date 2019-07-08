Fire Risk High in August and Beyond

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) provides logistical support and intelligence relative to anticipated and ongoing wildfire activity for wildland fire suppression agencies. The NWCC monitors weather and prescribed burning activity within the northwest and facilitates movement of resources between agencies’, ensuring fire suppression capabilities to support large fire potential. Yesterday, the NWCC updated its Climate and Significant Fire Potential Outlook for August. John Saltenberger, Meteorologist and Fire Weather Program Manager for the NWCC says the potential for drought and fire risk will be high in August and beyond with temperatures warmer than average.

The next Climate and Significant Fire Potential Outlook from the NWCC will be updated September 1st.