Fire Restrictions Increase

Although summer officially starts today, fire season began last month. As temperatures rise and fuels dry out, state and local agencies are increasing fire restrictions. The Bureau of Land Management, State Departments of Fish & Wildlife and Natural Resources, and Commissioners for Chelan and Douglas Counties all signed resolutions over the last week. BLM’s order covers all of Eastern Washington. It states residents should be cautious at all times when operating motor vehicles on roads or trails with vegetation or high grasses. While campfires are allowed under these orders in certain places, campers must ensure campfires are completely extinguished and cold before departure from a camping area. Target shooting with the use of exploding targets is prohibited. Most local, state and federal agencies now list the fire danger rating as High for North Central Washington.