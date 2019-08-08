Fire Destroys Home of Mark Tesch and Michelle Jerome

Long time Lake Chelan Valley residence, Mark Tesch and Michelle Jerome, who purchased a new home in Twisp and moved from Chelan last May, have lost their new home to fire. Mark and Michelle are well known in the Lake Chelan Valley for their dedication to community and volunteering for an endless list of groups, charities and organizations. The couple were enjoying a BBQ with friends when they received a call from neighbors notifying them of the fire.

They’ve lost all their personal effects and are in need of the basics, like clothing, shoes, and boots.

The best way for you to help is to contact Loni Rahm at the Habitat Store who is assisting with the collection of items and coordinating the delivery to Mark and Michelle in Twisp. You can contact Habitat Store at 682-7088, they have a list of items needed including clothing sizes.

Despite the loss Mark and Michelle are upbeat and fully insured. Again you can help out by calling Habitat Store at 682-7088