Fire Danger Increases

Here’s the latest with fire season in our area: The State Department of Natural Resources and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have increased their fire danger ratings from High to Very High for state and federal forest lands in North Central Washington.

Douglas County crews responded to a brush fire in the Mansfield area yesterday afternoon. Highway 172 was closed for visibility issues from the smoke. Firefighters kept the fire to under 150 acres, burning wheat and grassland. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported. The fire was contained yesterday evening.

On the Devore Creek Fire near Stehekin, fire behavior and smoke have been minimal this week. The fire is expected to keep smoldering and creeping. Hand crews continue clearing and improving community protection lines west of Stehekin. Firefighters are conducting periodic reconnaissance flights and will be installing a remote camera to continually observe the fire where it is burning in remote, steep, rocky terrain of the Glacier Peak Wilderness. Stehekin is open, but some forest service trails are closed.