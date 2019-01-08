Feline Mess Cleaned Up

Authorities removed dozens of cats and found 13 dead kittens at a home in Snohomish County. Police searched the Monroe home Tuesday after neighbors alerted authorities to a strong smell and numerous bugs at the residence. Officers, a veterinarian and animal rescue team entered the home wearing protective clothing and masks to cope with the home’s odor as they seized the animals. The 83-year-old owner was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Police say the woman has previously ignored notices to clean her property and deflected several of their attempts to contact her. The cats were taken to the Everett Animal Shelter to undergo health and welfare exams.