Fast Fire Near Winthrop

Okanogan County fire crews knocked down a 100-acre brush fire outside of Winthrop yesterday afternoon. Okanogan Emergency Management Director Maurice Goodall said the Rendezvous Fire was a fast burning grass fire, but local and state crews were able to get a perimeter around it quickly. Goodall said firefighters remained on the scene overnight, but all roads are now open. Crews responded with three fire bosses, one helicopter and one air tanker. A handful of Level One (the lowest level) of evacuation notice went out, but officials said only a few structures were threatened. No one was injured and no damages reported. The cause of the Rendezvous Fire is under investigation.